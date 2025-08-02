Pakistan to deport Afghan nationals as PoR cards expire

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 : The Pakistani government has announced the resumption of deporting illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens, ARY News reported, citing the Ministry of Interior.

This decision will involve the application of Section 14-B of the Foreigners Act to facilitate the repatriation of Afghan nationals who are currently under trial or have been convicted, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Interior has cited the expiration of the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards on June 30, which previously allowed Afghan refugees to legally reside in Pakistan. As a result, PoR cardholders who remain in the country after the expiration date are now considered illegal residents.

The ministry has issued directives to district administrations, police, prison authorities, and other relevant officials to arrest and deport illegal foreign nationals, as per ARY News.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Home Department has instructed PoR cardholders, Afghan citizens, to return to their home country. Afghan nationals have been directed to report to transit points in Peshawar and Landi Kotal for repatriation.

According to ARY News, this directive aligns with the federal government's instructions issued on July 31, 2025, as confirmed by the KP Home Department.

The KP Home Department reiterated that the PoR card validity expired on June 30, 2025, rendering the stay of Afghan citizens in Pakistan illegal thereafter.

Afghan nationals without valid visas or passports will no longer be permitted to reside in Pakistan. The department emphasised that Afghan citizens remaining in the country after June 30, 2025, will be classified as illegal migrants.

"Very difficult conditions have been created for all refugees in Islamabad. On one hand, arrests are happening day and night, and on the other hand, visa extensions have stopped. Currently, no visa or passport renewals are being processed," said Mohammad Reza Sazesh, an Afghan resident in Pakistan.

The suspension of these services follows statements by senior Pakistani officials indicating that PoR cards would no longer be renewed sparking fear and uncertainty within the refugee population.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor