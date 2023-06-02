Pakistan to release 200 Indian fishermen, 3 civilian prisoners: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 2 : Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the country will release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners.

"Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on May 12, 2023. This is in line with Pakistan's policy of not politicizing humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics," Bilawal tweeted on Friday.

Recently, the Indian Coast Guard ship acted swiftly to free Indian fishermen who were being taken to a Pakistani port by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

The incident took place on October 6 when the Indian Coast Guard ship Arinjay received information about an emergency involving an Indian fishing boat Harsiddhi-5 from Jakhau which was involved in fishing activities close to the maritime boundary line off the Gujarat coast, Indian Coast Guard officials told ANI.

"On receipt of the information regarding distress onboard Harsiddhi, on radio, ICG ship on patrol immediately proceeded with maximum speed towards the reported position," they said.

