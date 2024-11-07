Pakistan to see yet another rise in electricity tariff

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 : Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has been advised to increase electricity power tariffs across the country, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News, preparations are underway to increase electricity prices across the country, as part of the quarterly adjustment. This hike is expected to place an additional burden of PKR 8.73 billion on consumers already facing high utility costs.

A request has been submitted to NEPRA seeking to impose an additional burden of PKR 8.72 billion on electricity consumers. This adjustment pertains to the first quarter of the current fiscal year and aims to address rising energy costs. NEPRA will hold a hearing on November 20 regarding this proposal, ARY News reported.

This increase, includes PKR 8.06 billion for capacity charges, PKR 1.25 billion for operations and maintenance, and PKR 1.65 billion for system charges and market operations fees.

As per ARY News, previously, the NEPRA approved K-Electric's plea for an adjustment of PKR 2.17 per unit for November.

The increase was in addition to the existing price of PKR 3.17 per unit, making the total price PKR 4.91 per unit. KE has also announced a quarterly adjustment of PKR 1.74 per unit, which will be charged separately.

Last month, NEPRA issued its decision on K-Electric's (KE) petition of provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for July 2024, at PKR 3.03 per unit. The amount will be reflected in customer bills in December 2024, ARY News reported.

The electricity prices in Pakistan have surged more than 10 times since last year, thereby increasing the burden on Pakistani citizens, according to ARY News.

These adjustments have resulted in an additional cost of over PKR 455 billion to consumers.

The constant changes in electricity prices have made it challenging for the citizens to manage their expenses, as reported by ARY News.

People have urged the Pakistan government to review the fuel adjustment mechanism to provide relief to the public.

