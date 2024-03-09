Pakistan to take steps towards ensuring equal, just rights for women: PM

Islamabad, March 9 Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his government would continue to take steps to ensure equal and just rights for women as well as providing them with equal opportunities for education and employment.

"Our government will continue to take steps for equitable rights of women, their protection and for provision of equal opportunities of education and progress," the Prime Minister added on Friday in his message on International Women's Day.

He said that the nation needs to work together to elevate women's status in society, adding that history has witnessed that progress in human society was not possible without women's constructive role, Xinhua news agency reported.

Recognising Pakistani women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements, Sharif said that the government would provide them with equal opportunities for their effective role in building the society.

The Prime Minister said the government's top priority is to provide women with equal rights and opportunities.

"In the past, not only laws were enacted for ensuring equal rights for women and for their protection but policy measures were taken for including them in the national mainstream," he said, adding that more initiatives are being taken to empower women.

Sharif said that civil society, media and the government have to cooperate and make a pledge to protect women and women's rights, and to come to the forefront to raise awareness about women's issues.

