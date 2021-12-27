Pakistan to unveil first-ever security policy today

Pakistan is set to announce its first-ever National Security Policy on Monday, which would cover all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the neighbourhood.

This announcement will be made at a meeting of top civilian and military leadership of the country, Dawn newspaper reported.

On Sunday, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that Imran Khan had summoned a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to review the country's first-ever national security policy on December 27.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Council tomorrow, in which the first national security policy in the history of the country will be presented for approval," the Pak minister had said in a tweet.

The NSC is Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security matters and is attended by key federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and intelligence officials.

This will be Pakistan's first-ever National Security Policy in a documented form, The Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistani publication said that the draft puts economic and military security at the core of policy and outlines the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan in the coming years.

Aside from the military and economic issues, the document throws light on Pakistan's water security as well as population growth, terrorism and foreign policy.

( With inputs from ANI )

