Pakistan: Traders community observes strike against high taxes and inflated electricty bills

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 28 : Pakistan's traders' community is observing a countrywide strike against the imposition of taxes and hefty electricity and gas bills, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

President All Pakistan Traders' Association, Ajmal Baloch said no talks are being held with the government and they are observing a strike across Pakistan. Markets from Karachi to Khyber are closed on the call of the traders' body.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central President of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Kashif Chaudhry, termed the government's negotiations a 'drama' and vowed to observe strike.

Kashif Chaudhry said that traders are united, demanding a reduction in electricity prices and a review of the IPP agreements. He said that the economic system needs to be corrected, terming the strike a step in that direction.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial assured traders to accept their 'legitimate' demands but said that the Tajir Dost Scheme would not be withdrawn.

Before the strike was announced, representatives of the traders met with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at its headquarters on Tuesday. During this meeting, they conveyed their dissatisfaction to FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood and his team regarding the Tajir Dost Scheme, introduced in April, as well as the recently announced tax rates that were implemented in August.

The expansion of the nation's tax base will now present a considerable obstacle for the PML-N and its coalition partner, the PPP, given that the protesting traders have political ties to these parties. Despite this, opposition parties including JUI-F, Jamaat-i-Islami, and Awami National Party have voiced their support for the striking traders.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), has called on all members to fully support Wednesday's nationwide strike by closing their businesses, to pressure the government into withdrawing the Tajir Dost Scheme and reducing exorbitant electricity bills and other taxes, reported Dawn News.

They demanded the cancellation of the scheme and the notices issued to both registered and unregistered traders/shopkeepers, which impose an advance tax of Rs60,000 per month.

