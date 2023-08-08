Pakistan train derailment: Missing fishplates, damaged track caused Hazra Express crash

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 : The Hazara Express derailment, which caused over 30 deaths and scores of injuries, happened due to missing fishplates and a broken track, revealed a preliminary report, reported Dawn.

“After checking from all the aspects, we came to [the] conclusion that [the] accident took place due to fresh rail broken and fishplates missing,” said the report released by the six-member Pakistan Railways inquiry team on Monday, as per Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper that was launched in 1941.

The team also identified the locomotive's skidding among other reasons that caused the derailment.

The report, which was seen by Dawn, said that the train engine had departed the site without being examined by senior employees. Beyond the accident point, "little hitting spots" were discovered on the wooden terminal and iron fishplates.

“Hence the engineering branch and mechanical branch are held responsible for this accident,” it reads.

According to the document, sabotage cannot be denied because the derailed carriages were pulled 750 feet. Two team members provided dissenting notes.

Stating that he did not agree with the report, one member said, “The derailment took place due to two fishplates missing, broken rail, [and] engine derailment inside the track due to spread of the gauge. Resultantly, the grazing marks were also found visible on outside the wheel disc. Also no heating marks were observed on the track, fishplates and bolts.”

According to the other dissenting official, the actual cause of derailment was “due to engine axle jammed resulting deep fling which left hitting marks” at fishplates. “This deepness increased with continuous jamming, resulting breakage of fish-bolts for the missing fishplates,” the official’s note reads.

A Pakistan Railway official told Dawn that it was a “very initial probe report” as the final one will take some time to prepare.

“A detailed probe in this regard is underway as the Federal Government Inspector of Railways (a grade 22 officer) is on site to find out the reason behind this tragedy,” he maintained, reported Dawn.

Pakistan and India got independence from Britain, but there is an unusual difference in infrastructure and development in both countries, not only in locomotion but also in other state institutes, as per The Nation.

Old rails and historic bridges make Pakistan Railways dangerous and unsafe. Over the system, there are 13,841 bridges, including 532 major and 13,309 minor ones. Surprisingly, practically all of the bridges were built when the subcontinent's railway system was inaugurated in 1870.

The Pakistan Railways restored and rehabilitated bridges in various phases as a result of flood damage, according to year book 2013–14, at an estimated cost of 1,432 million Pakistan Rupees (PKR), according to The Nation.

Pakistan Railways, a public body, ignored its commercial viewpoint and suffered long-term consequences. Worldwide, railroads are regarded as the most affordable form of transportation.

But in Pakistan, it is made difficult due to expensive fares, lack of punctuality and uneasy journeys. Theft of rail tracks, engines and particular parts have been commonplace for decades, The Nation reported.

