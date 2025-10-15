Pakistan: Trangender members accuse police of forced evictions from Peshawar

Peshawar, Oct 15 Leaders of transgender community in Pakistan have accused police of evicting their members from various districts of Peshawar in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Trangenders have complained about police's failure in acting against extortionists, kidnappers and the killers of their community members in the province, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Transgender Community Organisation President Farzana Riaz denounced “persecution” of her community members and said that the killers, extortionists and kidnappers of transgender persons were moving freely, often under police protection, despite several appeals made for justice, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. She accused the police of evicting members of transgender community from their homes.

"Transgender persons have repeatedly been targeted with death threats and extortion calls, and those who refused to pay were killed." She stated, "We are not asking for charity or police ration packages; we are demanding our legitimate right to live."

Farzana Riaz accused police personnel and influential people of forcibly evicting members of trangender persons from Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda and other areas of Peshawar. She said, "It seems as we are citizens of an enemy country, so we’re being treated like that."

She said that trangender community had requested relevant government offices for support. However, their request was rejected by the authorities. She mentioned that Peshawar High Court had heard their plea and stopped forced evictions.

Riaz accused police officials of encouraging local leaders and clerics to drive trangender persons out of their communities. She mentioned that such incidents occurred in Haripur, Buner, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mingora.

Earlier in August, transgender community held a major protest against the rising number of violent attacks in Pakistan, especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Trans Action Alliance President Farzana Riaz and Manzil Foundation Executive Director Madam Arzoo Khan led the protest demonstration outside the Mardan Press Club and mentioned that the police has not been able to protect the community, Dawn reported.

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Farzana said that 158 transgender people have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2015 and added that not a single case has been awarded justice so far. Farzana said that firing on transgender community was becoming a daily occurrence as the government has failed to provide protection to them.

