Pakistan: Truck with fertilizer worth PKR 300 mln on way to Afghanistan seized

Pakistan's customs department on Monday seized 72,000 kilograms of urea fertiliser worth PKR 300 million while the truck carrying urea was on its way to Afghanistan.

This Urea was hidden under other goods loaded in two trucks. Customs post in the Darkhashan area seized the consignment when checking was carried out in the area, reported Dawn.

"The trucks were on their way to Afghanistan via Chaman," the officials said. According to the officials, drivers were arrested and handed over to Levies personnel for further investigation.

A few days ago the customs department had recovered 20,000 kilograms of urea at the same check-post. In another raid, it seized two non-custom paid cars smuggled from Afghanistan, reported the newspaper.

( With inputs from ANI )

