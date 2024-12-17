Pakistan: Turbat families give authorities two-day ultimatum over enforced disappearances

Turbat (Balochistan) [Pakistan], December 17 : Families of six individuals who have been subjected to enforced disappearances in the Aapsar area of Turbat, Kech district, Balochistan, held a press conference on Monday at the Turbat Press Club, demanding the immediate recovery of their loved ones, The Balochistan Post reported.

The families issued a two-day ultimatum to the authorities, warning that they would stage a protest sit-in if their relatives were not located and released within the set timeframe.

During the press conference, one family shared the distressing account of three brothersEhsan Manzoor, Ittifaq Afzal Manzoor, and Hamid Manzoorwho were detained by Pakistani forces on December 10. The family explained that after being taken, the brothers were transported to an unknown location and have not been seen or heard from since.

Another woman shared her ongoing ordeal, recounting how three members of her family were forcibly disappeared. She explained that her relative, Shamsuddin, was taken by Pakistani authorities four years ago.

More recently, two others, Shahab and Abdul Wahab, were also detained. Shahab went missing 18 days ago, while Abdul Wahab was taken just five days ago, leaving the family in a state of anguish and uncertainty, reported The Balochistan Post.

The families expressed their frustration and distress over the disappearances, describing the severe emotional and psychological toll these incidents have taken. They demanded fair treatment for their loved ones, emphasising, "If our relatives are accused of any crime, they should be presented in a court of law for a fair trial." The families said this would help end the ongoing mental and emotional suffering they are experiencing.

In a stern warning to the district authorities, the relatives stated that if their demands are not met within the two-day deadline, they would organise a protest sit-in at a significant location. They cautioned that such action could disrupt operations, including those related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The families asserted that any further escalation or disruption would be the responsibility of the district administration and authorities involved, The Balochistan Post reported.

The demands of these families highlight the growing concern over enforced disappearances in the region. Their call for justice underscores a pressing issue that has yet to see a resolution from the authorities.

