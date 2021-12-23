Pakistan: Tussle between federal, Sindh provincial govts continues over water projects

The tussle between Pakistan federal and Sindh provincial governments continues over Greater Thal Canal Phase II and Chobara Canal projects for the "irrigation of two million acres of barren land" in Punjab.

Following the Pakistan People Party objections and demands, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has decided to postpone the approval of the Greater Thal Canal Phase II and Chobara Canal projects once again and sent the matter back to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), according to Express Tribune.

Further, the committee has decided to convene a meeting next week to hear Sindh's concerns over the projects.

Earlier, the ECNEC meeting was chaired by Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin. Nisar Khuhro and Jam Khan Shoro from Sindh participated in the meeting via video link, according to Express Tribune.

When the Greater Thal Phase II and Chobara Branch Canal projects were presented on the agenda, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro protested and said the schemes were a death warrant for Sindh and its people.

"These plans are not acceptable to Sindh in any way and the province should not be punished for making Pakistan by launching these controversial projects," he said.

"Sindh is already facing a severe water shortage and not even getting its fair share, " he added.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro took a stand that the 1991 water agreement was not being implemented.

"There is a severe shortage of water in Sindh. These projects are an attempt to irrigate two million acres of barren land in Punjab," he added.

Meanwhile, it was decided to send the matter back to the CDWP and the approval of these projects was postponed for the second time due to the objections of Sindh.

( With inputs from ANI )

