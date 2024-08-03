Pakistan: Two buses crash in Quetta, 29 injured

Quetta [Pakistan], August 3 : Two separate bus accidents occurred on the highway heading towards Punjab within a two-hour span, resulting in multiple injuries, ARY News reported.

The first accident happened in the Muslim Bagh area of Qila Saifullah, where a passenger bus travelling from Quetta to Lahore overturned.

According to the District Administration of Qila Saifullah, 14 people were injured in the incident, with 4 of them in critical condition. This incident was followed by another bus accident on the same highway, within the limits of Pishin district, as per ARY News.

In total, 29 people were injured in the two bus accidents on the national highway.

The rescue officials transferred all the injured passengers to the hospital for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is going through uncontrollable inflation which is now severely affecting the daily lives of people, and essential food items, including vegetables and pulses, have become inaccessible to middle-class people.

Moreover, the people of Pakistan are now forced to witness drastic price changes frequently.

Muhammad Waseem, a vegetable seller from Karachi said that the people are forced to face these difficulties because of the price rise."Both the seller and the customer remain worried. On one day tomatoes cost PKR 120 per Kg and the very next day it rises to PKR 200 per Kg. The situation continues to grow worrisome," Waseem said.

Another merchant, Ghulam Fareed said that the ongoing monsoon has destroyed major supplies and now even the wholesalers are selling them on higher profit margins.

"Small shopkeepers like us get these supplies at higher costs. Hence we are forced to sell it even higher. The market hoarders also try to control the supply and so we are forced to make do with what we get. However, the consumer always blames us for selling goods at higher prices, without knowing the reality, of the market," he added.

