Pakistan: Two persons killed, 33 others injured as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 : Two persons were killed and 33 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine near Gokart in Bolan area of Pakistan's Balochistan on Friday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing Levies officials and rescuers.

Rescue sources said that the passenger bus was heading from Sukkur to Quetta. The driver was apparently speeding when he lost control of the vehicle. According to Levies officials, the injured people were taken to Rescue 1122 Centre Gokart and later to Civil Hospital Mach for treatment, ARY News reported.

On September 15, three members of a family were killed in a collision between a pick-up van and a passenger coach on the Quetta-Karachi highway in Pakistan's Mastung, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

According to police, a passenger coach heading to Quetta bumped into a pick-up van in the Pashkaram area of Mastung region of Pakistan's Balochistan, Dawn reported.

Police said, "All the three people travelling in the pick-up van received fatal injuries and died on the spot." The victims were identified as Ahmed Shahwani, Nisar Ahmed Shahwani, and Salal Ahmed Shahwani. All three victims were from the Mastung area.

After the collision, the coach overturned and all the passengers and driver remained safe, according to Dawn report. Later, police arrived at the site of the incident and took the bodies to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital.

On September 13, at least four people were killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the Rashakai interchange in the Nowshera area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per the details, a passenger bus heading from Lahore to Peshawar overturned near the Rashakai interchange. According to rescue sources, the accident took place as the passenger bus lost control near the Rashkai Interchange due to overspeeding, the report said.

After the accident, rescue officials reached at the site of the accident. They shifted the deceased and the injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment.

