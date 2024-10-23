Pakistan: UN rights chief raises concerns over new constitutional amendment

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 : The United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk has raised concerns over the 26th Constitutional Amendment, alleging that it will "seriously undermine" judicial independence.

In a post on X, the UN Human Rights office stated, "The latest constitutional amendments adopted hastily, without broad consultation and debate will seriously undermine the independence of the judiciary. Constitutional reforms must be in line with international human rights law."

The International Court of Justice has also called the 26th constitutional amendment as a "blow" to judicial independence, human rights and the rule of law.

The ICJ Secretary General Santiago Canton stated, "They erode the judiciary's capacity to independently and effectively function as a check against excesses by other branches of the State and protect human rights."

Meanwhile, lawyers and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have also expressed their feelings against the amendment and are demanding its withdrawal, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been actively seeking support from politicians of all parties regarding the amendments. Some of the prominent people he has contacted include Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F and Bilawal Bhutto, the chairperson of Pakistan People's Party.

Massive protests are being held in Pakistan against the 26th constitutional amendment in the country as people believe that it will take away the power of the judiciary

Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024, is a legislation that removes suo motu powers of the Supreme Court, fixes the term of the Chief Justice of Pakistan at three years and authorizes the prime minister to appoint the next CJP from among the three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court.

On Sunday, the amendment was passed by the Senate with a two-thirds majority and with the same majority by the National Assembly the next day. The amendment also includes the formation of constitutional benches and performance reviews of high court judges.

