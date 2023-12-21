Pakistan: Uncertainty on election eligibility for Imran Khan as Islamabad HC dismisses plea in Toshakhana case

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 21 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's plea, seeking the suspension of the trial court's verdict in the Toshakhana case that has further increased the uncertainty of him running in the upcoming general elections, as reported by Geo News.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmoud Jahangiri announced the reserved verdict, rejecting the petition to suspend the Toshakhana case decision.

Earlier in August, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of Rs 100,000 by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, after the judge found him guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been convicted of misusing his position as prime minister to sell state gifts worth more than Rs 140 million (USD 490,000) that he received from foreign dignitaries during visits abroad, reported Geo News.

Following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the PTI founder for five years.

The ECP further stated that Imran Khan was disqualified after being found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017 and his sentencing for three years.

"As a consequence, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 232 of the Elections Act,2017," the statement read.

However, on August 28, the IHC suspended Khan's sentence awarded to him in the Toshakhana case but his conviction and disqualification remained the same until the court decided on the main appeal, according to Geo News.

Reportedly, the former Prime Minister had moved the IHC for rectification of its August 28 order, by way of suspension of the judgment on August 5 passed by the trial court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor