Pakistan Underworld Don Ameer Balaj Tipu Shot Dead in Lahore

Ameer Balaj Tipu, the son of Tipu Truckanwala was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a wedding ceremony in the Chung area of Pakistan's Lahore on Sunday (February 18) night. Ameer Balaj Tipu, in his early 30s, was a prominent figure in the underworld of Lahore and he was also the owner of a goods transport company in Pakistan. Ameer Balaj Tipu was shot dead in an alleged targeted killing in Lahore on Sunday night. Balaj and his family have a history of enmities for at least three generations. His grandfather Billa Truckanwala had also been engaged in an age-old feud after which he fell victim to the enmity. His father Arif Amir alias Tipu Truckanwala, was also killed in 2010 in an enmity. He was fatally shot dead in the parking lot of the Allama Iqbal Airport.

Balaj also had connections in Pakistan politics. There are reports that Balaj had recently joined the PML-N of Nawaz Sharif after quitting Imran Khan's PTI. PML-N's MNA-elect Attaullah Tarar also rushed to the hospital on receiving the news of the deadly attack on the gangster. As per reports, Tipu Truckanwala's son Balaj was shot dead at the wedding ceremony which was held in Chung area of Lahore. There were around two men who opened fire at Balaj and injured him. There are also reports that two other people were also injured in the attack. The police has claimed that the assailants have been killed after retaliatory firng from Balaj's gunmen.Balaj sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The other two injured were also rushed to the same hospital and they receiving treatment to their injuries. The doctors claimed that Balaj lost his life due to excessive blood loss after being injured in the firing.



