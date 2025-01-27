Pakistan: University teachers strike escalates over government's vice-chancellor appointment plan in Sindh

Sindh [Pakistan], January 27: The ongoing standoff between the provincial government and university teachers over the plan to appoint bureaucrats as vice-chancellors at public universities in Sindh escalated, as reported by the Dawn.

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (Fapuasa)-Sindh announced that academic activities would remain suspended on Monday and that protests would be held across the province, the Dawn reported.

Representatives from various institutions, including the University of Karachi, Sindh Madressatul Islam University Karachi, NED University of Engineering and Technology, and other public sector universities, participated in the meeting. They expressed strong opposition to the Sindh government's approach, blaming the government for exacerbating the crisis in public universities.

According to a statement released by Fapuasa-Sindh, the government's dismissive attitude and lack of engagement with university stakeholders have led to a disruption in academic activities, the Dawn reported.

The association placed the blame for the ongoing turmoil squarely on the Sindh government, accusing it of neglecting the concerns of university faculty. The statement emphasized that teachers were left with no choice but to suspend their academic work in response to the government's provocations. The decision was made after a comprehensive meeting of university teachers across Sindh, as reported by the Dawn.

Fapuasa-Sindh also announced plans for a large protest at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, which will be attended by faculty members from various public universities. The group extended an invitation to other organizations, including the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA), Karachi Bar Association, and civil society groups, to join the demonstration in support of the faculty's demands.

In addition, Fapuasa-Sindh revealed plans to consult with prominent legal experts in Sindh to explore the possibility of challenging the proposed amendment bill that threatens the autonomy of public universities through legal means, the Dawn reported.

Recently on January 16, university teachers launched a strike in response to recent government decisions, including a proposal to hire teachers on a contractual basis.

