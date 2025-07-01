Pakistan: Violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Balochistan continues

Quetta, July 1 Human rights activists from Balochistan on Tuesday reported that Pakistani forces, including Frontier Corps (FC) and police, launched a violent crackdown on sleeping protesters in D-Baloch, Kech district of Balochistan, during the sixth night of the ongoing protest against the closure of Abdohi border.

“In the dark of night, forces stormed the protest camp, beat peaceful demonstrators, and opened indiscriminate fire. At least 14 protesters have been arrested. The protesters, made up of local traders, labourers, and civilians, have been peacefully demanding the reopening of the Abdohi border, a lifeline for the local economy. The closure, ongoing since March 19, has devastated livelihoods and pushed the indigenous into desperation," read a statement issued by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a human rights organisation from the Pakistani province.

The BYC accused that instead of addressing their legitimate economic grievances, the Pakistani authorities have responded with "brutality and suppression".

Recently, the rights body slammed the Pakistani authorities for the continuous closure of the Abdohi border, describing it as a form of economic exploitation by Islamabad.

The BYC revealed that since the closure of the Abdohi border, a crucial source of income has been severed for hundreds of families in Balochistan, and with no alternative livelihoods and rising economic distress, the closure has pushed communities into hunger and uncertainty

Last week, the local traders, labourers, and civilians launched a peaceful sit-in protest as the protesters vowed to continue their agitation until the border is reopened and their economic survival is secured.

The BYC highlighted that the Pakistani authorities attempted to suppress the protest as security forces used baton charges and force to intimidate and disperse the demonstrators, rather than engaging in dialogue.

Despite this, the rights body stated, the protestors continue to hold their ground, demanding an end to policies that deliberately marginalise them.

"The prolonged closure is not just a logistical issue but part of a larger pattern of control, where economic pressure is used as a tool to subjugate. In Balochistan, where corruption and underdevelopment already limit opportunities, closing the border has created a humanitarian crisis which is affecting everyone, and frustration continues to build," said the BYC.

Urging authorities to immediately reopen the border, the BYC called for respecting the rights of citizens and halting the use of force against peaceful demonstrations. It also mentioned that ignoring these demands risks deepening the resentment and resistance among a population already pushed to the brink.

