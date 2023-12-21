Pakistan was prospering during PML-N's tenure: Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 21 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan was prospering during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) tenure, but an 'accident,' referring to his disqualification, detracted the country from the path of development, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

During a conversation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket aspirants, Nawaz Sharif said that this was not the first time, but we have faced several 'accidents'.

As per ARY News, Nawaz Sharif, who is eying to become prime minister for a record fourth time, pointed out that he was ousted from power three times: in 1993, 1999 and 2017.

Sharif asked, who to blame now for the present crises in Pakistan, "We shot ourselves in our foot".

The PML-N supremo said inflation was low during his government in 2014 and a roti was available for Pakistani rupee PKR 2 in Aabpara, Islamabad, which now has reached PKR 30.

He claimed 'fake cases' were registered against him, Maryam and other PML-N leaders. Conviction in two cases was struck down by the Islamabad High Court only in three hearings.

Recently, Nawaz Sharif reiterated his call for accountability for those responsible for ousting him as the country's prime minister 2017, The News International reported.

While speaking at PML-N's parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, Nawaz asserted that he has no interest in seeking revenge but highlighted the need for those responsible for his ouster to be held accountable.

"I have no right to pardon those who are the enemy of the people," he said while calling for the conspirators' names to be brought forward, The News International reported.

