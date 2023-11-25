Pakistan: Woman dies after falling off motorcycle during robbery attempt in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], November 25 : A woman has died after falling off a motorbike during a robbery attempt near Karachi's Baldia Town, reported ARY News.

The woman died on the spot while her husband and son sustained injuries in the incident that took place on Friday night.

The husband of the deceased woman said that armed muggers grabbed his wife's purse and caused him to lose control of his bike, ARY News reported.

The injured were transported to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Meanwhile, DIG Asad Raza was alerted of the occurrence and stated that the suspects would be apprehended soon.

In Karachi, there has been an alarming increase in the number of incidents of crime on the streets. During the current year, over 100 people have lost their lives in robbery attempts in Karachi, according to ARY News.

Pakistan is currently facing the worst time since its creation as the country is witnessing a food crisis, devaluation of the rupee, electricity shortage, and attacks.

Earlier this month, a 55-year-old man was shot dead by muggers while attempting to fight a robbery in Malir.

Haider Raza, 55, was returning home from a bank after withdrawing his salary when unknown assailants opened fire outside his residence in the Saudabad region of Malir district.

