Pakistan: Woman, man die, several others get injured in stampedes at flour distribution points in different cities

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 29 : A woman and a man died while several others were injured in stampedes during flour distribution in different parts of cities across Pakistan on Tuesday as people staged protests against the government for badly handling flour distribution, Pakistan based The News International newspaper reported.

As per The News International, the first stampede took place in Sahiwal when a large number of people showed up to get free flour with women also standing in long queues. As the time passed on, the crowd became impatient, which caused a stampede with everyone trying to get flour bag.

As a result, one woman was killed while 46 others were injured. The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital where one of them is stated to be in a critical condition.

The Sahiwal deputy commissioner and the district police officer reached the spot. There were also reports of police baton-charge on the flour seekers. When contacted, PRO to DPO Sahiwal Inspector Asif Sarwar denied the allegation of baton-charge.

In Rahim Yar Khan, a 73-year-old man was trampled in a bid to get free flour while several others were injured. Anwar Deen died at the Ayamin Gate, according to The News International.

Women in Jhang staged a protest against the alleged torture on an old woman at a flour disbursement point at the Government Graduate Boys' College. The women alleged that a discriminatory attitude was being adopted by the staff while disbursing flour bags. They said caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi had promised to provide them with flour bags in an honourable way, but the situation at the disbursement centres was otherwise.

In Nankana Sahib, people complained of facing severe problems due to mismanagement at free flour distribution points. They staged a protest at Morkhunda and blocked the Jaranwala-Lahore Road by burning tyres. They said the staff was benefiting favourites while they had to stand in long rows for hours just to get one bag of flour and even then they did not get it. People also demonstrated at Warburtton, according to The News International.

Recently, the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Darband tehsil chapter demanded that flour be made available to people all over the nation at subsidised prices and accused the government of humiliating and demeng the poor, especially women, at flour distribution points.

At a press conference, the JI tehsil emir lamented that women were "disgraced" since they had to spend hours waiting in long queues to get a bag of 10 kg flour.

Flanked by other office-holders, he warned that the JI employees would take to the roads if the government continued to "disgrace" the women. He was flanked by other officeholders.

Gohar said, "The government is not sincere in providing relief to deserving families as it has already increased the price of a 40 kg wheat flour bag to Rs 6,000 from Rs 5,200." Instead, he suggested, the government should monitor inflation.

