Pakistan: Women, children among 11 dead in Kurram tribal clash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 12 : 11 people have lost their lives in the Upper Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following clashes that erupted between two tribes in the region, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, six people were also injured in addition to the 11 fatalities, which included women and children.

Last month, at least seven people were killed in Lower Kurram district during a shooting incident over a land dispute.

Currently, the authorities are working to mediate a ceasefire between the two parties for the event that took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's lower Kurram region, ARY News reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a separate incident, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kurram area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the shooting deaths of seven khawarij by security forces, ARY News stated.

The terrorists who were killed were actively involved in multiple attacks on security personnel and innocent bystanders, according to a statement from the military's media wing. It was also mentioned that five Khwarij were injured in the IBO, ARY News reported.

"During the operation, our troops effectively engaged the khawarij's location, resulting in seven terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij being sent to hell, while five others were injured," the ISPR said.

According to the report, a sizable stash of explosives, guns, and ammunition had been found, and Khwarij's hideouts had been destroyed.

