Pakistani and Iranian Crew Thanks Indian Navy for Rescuing Them from Somali Pirates

New Delhi [India], January 31 : Pakistani and Iranian crew have thanked the Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates in recent days. The Indian Navy has released video of the anti-piracy operation and how they saved the crew members and captured the hijackers.

A member of the rescued Pakistani-Iranian crew explained how pirates dumped their weapons after seeing the Indian Navy. Warning shots were fired by Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra during the anti-piracy mission, according to Indian Navy. The video shared by the Indian Navy on the social media platform X showed disarmed pirates.

In the video, a member of the rescued Pakistani and Iranian crew said, "We were held by Somali pirates. Then, Somali pirates got scared seeing Indian Navy." The rescued Pakistaqni and Iranian crew said, "Thank you Indian Navy for saving our lives."

The Indian Navy spokesperson stated that the Indian Navy remains committed to maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "#IndianNavy remains committed to #MaritimeSecurity in the #IndianOceanRegion, in keeping with @PMOIndia's vision of #SAGAR. Indian Naval warships mission deployed in the #IOR are ensuring security against all #maritime threats, keeping our seas safe for mariners of all nationalities."

The Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra thwarted the piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, Al Naeemi sailing off the East Coast of Somalia and successfully rescued 19 Pakistani nationals on Monday, the Indian Navy said in an official statement.

INS Sumitra, Indian Navy's indigenous offshore patrol vessel had been deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations East of Somalia and Gulf of Aden. On January 28, warship on PM 28 Jan 2024 had responded to a distress message regarding hijacking of an Iranian flagged Fishing Vessel (FV) Iman, which had been boarded by pirates and the crew taken as hostages.

The FV was intercepted by INS Sumitra and following the SOPs and coercive posturing the vessel and 17 Iranian crew were safely rescued in the early hours of January 29. FiV Iman was sanitised and released for onward transit.

Subsequently, INS Sumitra located and intercepted another Iranian flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi, which had been boarded by pirates and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) taken hostage.

On January 29, INS Sumitra intercepted the fishing vessel 29 Jan 2024 and through coercive posturing and deployment of her integral helo and boats compelled the safe release of the crew and the vessel. The ship also undertook confirmatory boarding to sanitise and to check on the well-being of the crew who were held captive by the Somali pirates.

In a statement, the Indian Navy had stated, "INS Sumitra, over the course of less than 36 hours, through swift, persistent and relentless efforts has rescued two hijacked Fishing Vessels along with 36 Crew (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in Southern Arabian Sea approximately 850 nm West of Kochi, and prevented misuse of these Fishing Vessels as Mother Ships for further acts of Piracy on Merchant Vessels."

Indian Naval Ship Sumitra, having thwarted the Piracy attempt on FV Iman, has carried out yet another successful anti-piracy operation off the East Coast of Somalia, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) from 11 Somali Pirates.

Earlier, ithe Indian Navy's mission-deployed guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, on January 18 addressed a distress call from the Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack on the night of January 17.

