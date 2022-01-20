Pakistani court sentences woman to death for blasphemy

An incident has come to light in Pakistan where a woman has been sentenced to death for blasphemy. The woman concerned had used abusive language against Prophet Mohammad on WhatsApp. The incident is old, but the case has come up again after the court sentenced the woman to death. Therefore, the issue of blasphemy has again become an important topic of discussion in Pakistan. The incident is related to the Rawalpindi court in Pakistan. Pakistan's Rawalpindi court has ruled in the case. According to the Dawn newspaper, the court on Wednesday passed the verdict on the complaint of complainant Farooq Hasanat. The accused woman's name is Anika Atik and three charges have been proved against her. The complainant had alleged that the woman had insulted the Prophet Muhammad, insulted Islam and violated cyber law. The woman had sent a defamation message to her friend Farooq via WhatsApp in 2020.

Farooq had suggested to Anika to delete the message and apologize. However, Anika refused and Farooq lodged a complaint with the police. Subsequently, the police arrested the accused woman and registered a case after a preliminary investigation. So the case reached the Rawalpindi court. The court on Wednesday sentenced the accused woman to death in the case. Anik and Farooq were good friends. But, they got into a heated argument over something.