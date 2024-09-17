Pakistani Delegation lays traditional chaddar at Dargah Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir

New Delhi [India], September 17 : A delegation of 81 Pakistani Zaireen, accompanied by Asif Khan, Deputy Head of Mission at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, laid the traditional chaddar at the Dargah of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir at Kaliyar Sharif on Tuesday.

The visit marks the delegation's participation in the 756th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Sabir, which is being held from September 14 to 20, 2024, an official press release by the Pakistan High Commission stated.

As part of the solemn ceremony, Asif Khan, along with the visiting Zaireen, placed the chaddar on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, offering prayers for the country's progress and prosperity. This annual pilgrimage reflects the deep-rooted spiritual connections shared by both nations through centuries-old traditions.

Upon their arrival at the shrine, the delegation was received by Sajjada Nasheen Hazrat Shah Ali Manzar Aijaz Quddusi Sabri. In his address, Khan expressed gratitude to the Sajjada Nasheen and the organizers for facilitating the visit on such an auspicious occasion. "We thank the organizers for their support and hospitality during this important spiritual journey," Khan said.

The visit by Pakistani Zaireen is conducted under the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines. This agreement allows citizens of both countries to visit each other's religious sites annually, fostering cultural and religious exchanges between the two nations, stated the press release.

The Pakistan High Commission in India acknowledged the visit through a post on X, highlighting the significance of the event.

Pakistani Zaireen accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, Mr. Asif Khan, placed the traditional Chaddar at the Shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) at Kaliyar Sharif, today.@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/kSu3DDW0qX— Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) September 16, 2024

The post stated, "Pakistani Zaireen accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, Mr. Asif Khan, placed the traditional Chaddar at the Shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) at Kaliyar Sharif, today."

The Piran Kaliyar Sharif dargah is the final resting place of the 13th century saint Allauddin Ali Ahamed 'Sabir', on the outskirts of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. It is an example of national integration and harmony. Famed for its mystical powers, the dargah is visited by millions of devotees from all religions from India and abroad. In the months of May and June the Urs festival is celebrated at this dargah every year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor