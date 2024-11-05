Pakistani Forces detain three men amid ongoing enforced disappearances

Balochistan[Pakistan], November 5 : Three more cases of enforced disappearances by the Pakistan armed forces have been reported in Balochistan's Mastung, Musa Khel, and Mand areas on Monday.

The Balochistan Post has reported that the Pakistan forces have detained Shah Nawaz Shahwani, Amir Noor and Mohammad Khan.

The Shahwani tribe of Mastung expressed their grief that the Pakistan forces detained Shah Nawaz Shahwani, the son of Adam Khan Shahwani, on the night of his wedding in Khadkocha and took him to an unknown location.

According to The Balochistan Post, the witness said that Ameer, son of Noor Bakhsh, was detained by the armed forces in Mand around 4 a.m. on Monday. The witness further added that he was moved to an unknown place after being abducted from his home.

The local sources said that Mohammad Khan, son of Mir Ahmed Buzdar, was abducted from his home after the raid in the Rarasham area. He was later transferred to an unknown location.

The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has also condemned the detention of the three Baloch men by the armed forces.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Paank has received three more cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Amir Noor, Muhammad Khan, and Nizam Baloch were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces."

Paank further highlighted the names of the victims who were forcibly disappeared by the force and demanded immediate release of the disappeared.

According to The Balochistan Post, the residents have called the detention "deeply distressing. "They urged the government to immediately release the victims".

The ongoing detention of the Baloch people has raised serious concerns on the issue of human rights violations.

This has created an atmosphere of fear and terror among the people, hampering the development of Balochistan.

On the other hand, Baloch people have continued to stand in solidarity against these enforced disappearances.

