Pakistani media in spotlight: List exposes alleged Bahria Town payments to journalists

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 03 : Social media in Pakistan is currently abuzz with a list alleging that several prominent Pakistani journalists received payments and other benefits from the real estate giant Bahria Town.

Among the reported 19 beneficiaries are well-known figures such as Mubashir Luqman, Shahid Masood, Najam Sethi, Kamran Khan, Hamid Mir, Hassan Nisar, Mazhar Abbas, Meher Bukhari, Marvi Sirmed, Arshad Sharif, Nusrat Javed and Mushtaq Minhas.

According to a list shared on social media, these journalists allegedly received payments from Bahria Town in the form of cash, land, and high-end vehicles and properties.

Bahria Town, led by Malik Riaz Hussain, is renowned for its extensive real estate developments, including residential complexes, malls, and golf courses in Pakistan. However, the company has also faced criticism for its controversial projects and business dealings.

Recently, a joint team comprising the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Rawalpindi police reportedly conducted a raid on the offices of Bahria Town.

Malik Riaz reacted to the incident by sharing CCTV footage on social media platform X, displaying unidentified individuals in casual attire searching an office. Earlier, Riaz had also shared a cryptic message on social media, stating that he was under pressure to take a political stance.

Meanwhile, Bahria Town has denied allegations of paying journalists. It has announced plans to take legal action against those responsible for spreading the misinformation.

Taking to X, Bahria Town Official stated, "A fake list is circulating on social media, falsely alleging that journalists were paid by Bahria Town. The letterhead used in this list is also fraudulent. Bahria Town intends to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading this misinformation"

