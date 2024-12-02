"Pakistani military killing forcibly disappeared individuals, discarding their mutilated bodies": Mahrang Baloch

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 2 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has expressed concern over the recovery of four mutilated bodies of forcibly disappeared individuals in Balochistan over the past 24 hours and urged human rights organisations to take immediate notice of this issue. She accused Pakistani military of killing forcibly disappeared individuals and discarding their mutilated bodies.

Mahrang Baloch has said that the bodies of two individuals, identified as Faqir Jan and Essa Baloch, were found in Awaran. She said Faqir Jan was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani military on September 26 after being detained from his home while Essa Baloch was forcibly disappeared on February 2023.

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "The recovery of four mutilated bodies of forcibly disappeared individuals in #Balochistan over the past 24 hours is deeply concerning. Yesterday, the bodies of two individuals were found in Awaran, identified as Faqir Jan and Essa Baloch. Faqir Jan was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani military on September 26, 2024, after being detained from his home, while Essa had been forcibly disappeared on February 17, 2023."

"Today, two mutilated bodies were recovered from the Zehri area of Khuzdar, identified as Abid Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain, and Masti Khan, son of Gohr Khan, residents of Zehri. Both were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani military in 2017," she added.

She said that mutilated body of Bashir Ahmed, who was forcibly disappeared from Gwadar was also recovered.

"Meanwhile, a few days ago, the mutilated body of Bashir Ahmed, who had forcibly disappeared from Gwadar, was also recovered despite security forces having publicly acknowledged his arrest. Similarly, the mutilated body of a young man named Israr Baloch was recovered in Turbat a few days earlier. Human rights organizations must take immediate notice of this grave issue. The Pakistani military is killing forcibly disappeared individuals and discarding their mutilated bodies," she posted on X.

Human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has condemned the extrajudicial killings of Faqeer Jan and Asa Baloch by the Pakistan security forces in the Awaran district of Balochistan.

A few months ago, Pakistani forces had forcibly abducted Faqeer Jan, son of Syed Muhammad from Kunri Bazdad and Asa Baloch, son of Noor Deen from Paho. The human rights wing stated that both individuals were killed after months of enforced disappearance.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Faqeer Jan, son of Syed Muhammad and a resident of Kunri Bazdad, forcibly disappeared on September 26, 2024, after being detained by Pakistani forces. Asa Baloch, son of Noor Deen from Paho, forcibly disappeared under similar circumstances on February 17, 2023. Both individuals were killed on November 30, 2024, in a staged encounter in the Buzdad Burbodonk area of Awaran."

Paank noted that these actions represent grave violations of human rights and international law and urged Pakistani government to carry out an immediate and transparent probe into these killings.

In the post on X, Paank further stated, "These actions represent gross violations of human rights and international law, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions. We call on the Pakistani government to conduct an immediate, transparent, and impartial investigation into these killings, hold those responsible to account, and put an end to the systemic use of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. The international community must not remain silent in the face of these atrocities. Justice must prevail for the victims and their families."

