Pakistani MP gets married third time on the day of his divorce

Pakistan's ruling party PTI MP and popular television host Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has got married for the third time. The 49-year-old MP got married for the third time to 18-year-old Saida Dania Shah. It is currently being discussed in Pakistan. The couple got married on Wednesday, Aamir Liaquat Hussain said via Instagram post. On the same day, Aamir's second wife also divorced him.

"Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn."

On Wednesday, Aamir's second wife, actress Tuba Aamir, had informed of her divorce on Instagram. She had also said that she had been living apart for the last 14 months. Aamir's second marriage took place in 2018.