Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit London next week, may attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to the United Kingdom on September 18, where he will likely attend the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday evening after 70 years of reign, local media reported.

Before leaving for his trip to London on September 18, the Pakistani PM will visit Samarkand to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation scheduled on 15 and 16 September, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sharif will then return to Pakistan and then after two days will embark on a London visit, where he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. He will also hold meetings with the political leaders during the visit, ARY News reported.

Later, on September 19, Shehbaz Sharif will travel to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on September 23.

"He will then return to Pakistan after his UNGA address," sources said.

Earlier, on Friday, President Arif Alvi and PM Shehbaz Sharif separately visited the British High Commission to offer condolences on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the Express Tribune reported.

They met with British High Commissioner Christian Turner and expressed grief over the Queen's death on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan. The two leaders also recorded their remarks in the condolence book placed at the high commission.

"Her sad passing away marks an end of an era spanning over a period of seven decades, which was characterized by Her Majesty's graceful service to the British people and the Commonwealth," President Alvi wrote in the condolence book.

"Her Majesty's life was devoted to public service and she performed her duties with dignity. I will always cherish my memory of seeing her as a 12-year-old when she came to Pakistan in 1961," he further wrote.

"She was a symbol of poise, grace and dignity," Alvi added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, wrote that besides her services for the public interest, the Queen remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 25, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled his visit to London while considering the flood situation in the country.

According to details, the Prime Minister, while considering the flood situation in the country, cancelled his visit to London, where he planned to go to inquire about the health of Hamza Shehbaz's daughter and his granddaughter who is undergoing treatment in London.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif intended to fly to London after his two-day official visit to Qatar, but he decided to travel back to Islamabad to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

