Pakistani police detain 800 Afghan refugees from outskirts of Islamabad 

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 2 : Pakistani police detained 800 Afghan refugees in the suburbs of Islamabad. Out of these, 400 people were released as they had valid permits and 375 people will face deportation due to a lack of proper documentation, according to Counter-Terrorism Department, Khaama Press reported citing Pakistani media.

This operation took place in Bahara Kahu, Tarlai, Meherabadiyan, Golra, and Kalani Shams, Khaama Press reported citing Pakistani media outlet Samaa TV.

Before the operation, media reports in Pakistan claimed about cabinet’s approval of a plan to deport more than a million undocumented Afghan refugees.

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, an increase in Afghan migration commenced, particularly towards neighbouring nations like Pakistan and Iran.

Earlier in August, Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of Afghanistan has said that more than 700 Afghan refugees have returned from Iran, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations on Monday in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that around 774 Afghan refugees arrived in Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province, Khaama Press reported.

Out of the 774 returnees, around 622 people have been referred to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) office for assistance, according to the Taliban-appointed Islam Qala border post’s officer.

