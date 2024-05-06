Pakistani policeman booked for raping transgender

Gujrat (Punjab) [Pakistan], May 6 : Amid allegations of mistreatment and a disturbing incident of alleged rape, chaos erupted at a police station in Gujrat city of Punjab province in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police arrested four people including three members of transgender community.

The tumult unfolded after a confrontation between police officers and a transgender individual named Hira and her male companion during a routine stop and search.

According to the ARY News report, following a verbal altercation, Hira and her companion were taken to the police station, where they purportedly faced physical assault before being released. Infuriated by the treatment meted out to their community member, a group of transgenders gathered at the station, vandalised property and engaging in physical altercations with officials.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of pandemonium as protesters hurled bricks and stones, causing damage to the station's infrastructure and dragging furniture onto the streets in a display of outrage.

In response to the escalating situation, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Asad Muzaffar promptly initiated action, ordering a thorough investigation led by SP Investigation.

Subsequently, based on the findings of the inquiry committee, a case was registered against 27 transgenders, including 20 individuals whose identities remain unknown, under various sections of the law.

DPO Asad Muzaffar said that while mobile phone footage indicated an initial resolution had been reached between the transgenders and the police, the situation took a violent turn when the group stormed the police station on Sunday.

Additionally, a separate case was registered against the police personnel accused of raping transgender Hira, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor