Pakistani teachers in Sindh boycott classes as row over promotion, appointment intensifies with govt

The provincial government of Pakistan's Sindh has sought details from teachers of their all appointments and promotions from 2019 till now from all public universities of the province including the University of Karachi, reported local media.

The letter seeks details regarding whether the departments and institutes established in their respective universities were established after getting approval from relevant authorities, reported The Express Tribune.

All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association's (FAPUASA), an organisation of teachers' representatives, a day earlier announced a boycott of classes in all public universities across the province indefinitely.

The letter also asked for details about the student-teacher ratio, retired employees and transferred employees of their respective institutions, according to The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, from February, 3 the Karachi University Teachers' Association had announced an indefinite boycott of classes until their demand of holding the selection board was met.

Mureed Rahimo, Universities and Boards Secretary, had postponed the selection board meeting without seeking prior permission. The board had been called for the appointment of associate professors.

The teacher's association has been protesting against the attitude of secretary Boards and Universities of Sindh and over the failure of the Sindh government to take action and the issue of appointment, promotions.

( With inputs from ANI )

