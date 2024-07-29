Pakistani Woman Follows Seema Haider’s Example; Marries and Moves to India With Rajasthan Man

In a unique cross-border romance, a Pakistani woman has made headlines by marrying an Indian man. Following the public attention given to Seema Haider last year, who married an Indian youth, another compelling love story has emerged. This time, it's Mehvish, a Pakistani woman from Lahore who has found love in India. Mehvish, who previously ran a beauty parlor and is a mother of two sons aged 12 and 7, had her first marriage in 2006 with a man from Badami Bagh. The couple divorced in 2018, and her ex-husband has since remarried.

In a twist of fate, Mehvish's new love interest is Rahman, a resident of Rajasthan who was working as a transporter in Kuwait. Their connection began on Facebook, and their relationship blossomed into love. After Mehvish shared her feelings with her sister and brother-in-law, Rahman proposed to her on March 13, 2022. They held a video conference wedding on March 16 and celebrated their marriage in Mecca in 2023.On July 25, Mehvish crossed the Wagah Border to enter India on a tourist visa for 45 days. She is now staying with Rahman in his village, Peethisar. Following her arrival, local authorities and security agencies have been engaged in monitoring the situation.

