Pakistanis forced to pray in dark during Ramzan as govt's claims to address load shedding in Karachi falls flat

Pakistanis are facing great difficulties as the government despite making tall claims of resolving the persistent issue of load shedding in Karachi even during the Taraweeh prayer timings and because of this people are forced to perform prayers in sheer darkness.

Areas of Karachi include Korangi, Landhi, Railway Colony, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, Paposh Nagar, Liaquat Market, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-2, Korangi Sector 30, 31 and others, reported ARY News.

Not only did the Pakistani government claim to fix the load shedding issue, it also claimed that K-Electric (KE) operators are not registering their complaints about the power outages in their respective areas.

Officials of the Power Division told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that there was no shortage of electricity and power plants were closed due to lack of fuel and technical failures.

The brief was given in an urgent meeting on power and petroleum sectors with a focus on addressing the related challenges chaired by the Prime Minister. A report was also presented in the meeting and as per that, 27 power plants across the country had not been generating electricity due to fuel shortages and technical failures.

As the outage issues in Pakistan's major city continues, the prime minister was informed that nine independent power producers (IPPs) had been closed due to non-supply of gas, RLNG and coal, while 18 power plants were not working due to technical reasons.

( With inputs from ANI )

