Pakistan's brain drain witnesses sharp increase

Islamabad, June 10 The brain drain phenomenon in Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase, with a growing number of highly-educated professionals opting to leave the country in search of better opportunities elsewhere, media reports said.

According to recent data cited by Twitter user Yousuf M. Farooq, sourced from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, the percentage of engineers, doctors, accountants and managers emigrating from Pakistan has risen from 1.2 per cent in 2011 to 6.5 per cent in 2023, Samaa TV reported.

This suggests a growing trend of educated individuals opting to leave Pakistan, the report said.

Also, after experiencing a decline between 2017 and 2021, the number of workers registering for employment abroad has seen a notable resurgence in 2022 and 2023. This resurgence aligns with the observation of a severe brain drain in the country, as talented individuals seek opportunities outside Pakistan.

While the brain drain phenomenon undoubtedly has implications for lower overall productivity within the country, it also leads to increased competition and higher prices for acquiring skilled talent.

The ongoing crisis seems to have a direct correlation with the exodus of qualified professionals from Pakistan.

