Pakistan's enforced disappearance crisis persists as another Baloch youth goes missing

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 1 : A fresh case of alleged enforced disappearance has been reported from Balochistan's Kech district, once again drawing attention to the growing human rights crisis in the province.

A young man identified as Yasir, son of Nasir, was reportedly taken into custody during a late-night operation carried out in the Gowak area of Mand between Tuesday and Wednesday. Family members said he was detained around 3 am, after which all contact with him was lost.

Despite repeated efforts, authorities have provided no information regarding his whereabouts, intensifying fears for his safety, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the incident has further fuelled concerns over the continued practice of enforced disappearances, which rights groups say have become routine in Balochistan. Families of the disappeared often face prolonged uncertainty, with little legal recourse or official accountability.

In a related development, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) confirmed the release of Mir Zaman Kurd, who had been missing since February 4, 2024, after allegedly being detained from the Daghari Cross area. While welcoming his release, VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch stressed that isolated recoveries do not resolve the broader crisis.

He said the state must take "serious and effective measures" to end enforced disappearances, calling the issue a grave violation of constitutional and human rights.

The long-running VBMP protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club also continued for the 6,043rd consecutive day, despite harsh weather conditions. Families of several missing persons, including those of Lal Muhammad Marri and Kaleemullah Marri, participated in the sit-in, demanding justice and transparency.

The protest has become one of the longest-running demonstrations in the country, symbolising the persistence of affected families, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, VBMP also appealed for the recovery of two police constables, Ubaidullah and his cousin Muhammad Shifa, who reportedly went missing on November 21 while returning from duty in Mastung.

The organisation urged state institutions, law enforcement agencies and human rights bodies to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return, reiterating that enforced disappearances continue to undermine the rule of law in Pakistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

