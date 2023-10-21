Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to return home today, ending 4 years of self-exile

Three-time former Pakistan Prime Minister and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has arrived at the Dubai International Airport and is all set to leave for his home country in few hours. The 73-year old will fly in from Dubai to Islamabad on a chartered plane, former finance minister and PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar said.

Talking to reporters at the Dubai airport, he deplored the existing situation of the country which in his words was far worse than in 2017 when he was disqualified by the Supreme Court and later convicted by an accountability court in two cases of corruption.“The situation is not better than 2017...and it pains me to see all this that our country has gone back instead of going forward,” he said, adding that it was time to think about why the country came to the situation.

The situation in Pakistan is very chaotic and that is very worrying,” Nawaz was quoted as saying by Geo News.“We are competent enough to solve the problems of the country,” he said before his departure from Dubai airport.“People are suffering in Pakistan and it is painful but there is hope that we can improve the situation. We created the mess and only we can fix the situation.” According to the party, Nawaz will likely land in Islamabad at 12:30 p.m. and leave for Lahore after a couple of hours. He may first go to his Jati Umra residence before leaving for Minari-Pakistan later in the day.