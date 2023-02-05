Pakistan's former military leader Pervez Musharraf passes away

Former chief of Army Staff and President of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday at American Hospital in UAE after a prolonged illness, reported Daily Pakistan.

Musharraf was the tenth president of the South Asian nation after the successful military coup in 1999. He served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.

Local media reports quoting his family members said the former four-star general succumbed to Amyloidosis. He was hospitalized for a couple of weeks due to a complication of his ailment, as per reports.

Musharraf has been living in Dubai since 2016. The former president has been in UAE for the last eight years getting medical treatment.

Earlier, Musharraf expressed his desire to spend the "rest of his life" in his home country, local media reported.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the former president wanted to return to Pakistan as soon as possible.

( With inputs from ANI )

