Pakistan's institutional failure turns picnic into death sentence for Sialkot family, rescue arrived too late

Peshawar [Pakistan], July 6 : The chairman of the inspection team investigating the recent Swat tragedy told the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that multiple government departments displayed negligence in the incident, Geo News reported.

During a court hearing on Thursday, officials appeared before the PHC to update the ongoing inquiry into the drowning of tourists in the Swat River. The inspection chairman stated that "departmental negligence had emerged," prompting PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan to order swift identification of all responsible individuals, Geo News reported.

The tragedy unfolded on Friday when 17 members of a Sialkot family were swept away by a sudden surge while picnicking along the Swat Riverbank. Dramatic videos circulating online showed the family stranded on a shrinking island for nearly an hour, calling for help with no rescue in sight. To date, 12 bodies have been recovered, Geo News noted.

Justice Khan questioned the Commissioner of Hazara, Fayaz Ali Shah, on the safety measures implemented in tourist areas and medical preparedness. Commissioner Shah highlighted that Section 144 had been enforced in tourist zones, anti-encroachment operations were underway, and additional staff had been deployed at Nathia Gali hospital, according to Geo News.

When asked about new emergency measures post-Swat tragedy, Justice Khan pressed whether drones could be used in future crises. Commissioner Shah confirmed that drones capable of delivering life jackets had been procured. The court directed immediate testing of these drones, along with drills to evaluate response times, Geo News reported.

Chief Justice Khan emphasised that tourists must be ensured a safe environment. The RPO Hazara assured the court of enhanced coordination between police and rescue agencies in tourist regions, Geo News reported. The court also ordered both the Hazara and Malakand commissioners to submit detailed reports, including the full investigation into the Swat tragedy.

Separately, the Director General of Rescue 1122 KP, Shah Fahad, appeared before the inquiry committee. He was questioned on his whereabouts during the incident and the rescue timeline. Fahad responded that he was in Peshawar at the time and detailed that the emergency call came in at 9:45 am.

An ambulance was dispatched, though initial reports didn't indicate a flood emergency. Rescue teams, including divers and boats, were then deployed, and three tourists were saved near Mingora Bypass Road, Geo News reported.

Fahad also confirmed that several rescue personnel involved in the response had been suspended pending an internal inquiry.

The court's actions signal a heightened push for accountability and improved safety protocols in Pakistan's northern tourist regions to prevent similar tragedies.

