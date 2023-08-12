Pakistan's investigation agency arrests human trafficker from Lahore 

Lahore [Pakistan], August 12 : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has arrested a high-profile criminal listed in the principles of federal appropriations law, also known as Red Book, reported ARY News.

The person has been identified as Shaukat Hussain and has been escaping the authorities for a long period of time. Moreover, he has faced charges in connection with more than four cases of human trafficking.

Shaukat Hussain has been facing these cases from the year 2020 which highlights the duration and the level of illicit activities done by him, according to ARY News.

The accused has been operating under the guise of arranging trips to Umrah.

He has allegedly trapped over 30 victims and has collected substantial amounts of money from each one of them.

As per the FIA reports, he has managed to accumulate Rs 2,700,000 through his schemes and later went underground to escape the authorities, reported ARY News.

To catch the accused, FIA conducted several rigorous raids to ensure justice.

In a similar incident, Pakistan's FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad arrested an accused man for his alleged involvement in smuggling Pakistanis to Myanmar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The man, identified as Naseeb Shah has been arrested from Mansehra during a raid conducted by investigation officer Muhammad Waseem along with his team.

According to the FIA Spokesperson, the suspect has received millions of rupees to transport innocent citizens to Thailand and then smuggled persons to Burma.

“The victims were abducted in Burma and then subjected to brutal physical torture. The human traffickers used to film the videos of the victims and received USD 5,000 ransom from the family of each victim before releasing them.”

The FIA investigators found the transfer of the ransom money to the human traffickers via illegal means. Naseeb Shah was nabbed after being spotted by one of his arrested accomplices.

