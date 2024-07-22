Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami threaten sit-in if Pakistan begins new military operation

Peshawar [Pakistan], July 22 : Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman on Sunday warned against new military operations and said that the bureaucracy must mend their ways and acknowledge their failures, Geo News reported, quoting The News.

"The country's affairs must be managed in accordance with the whims and wishes of the masses as without peace neither politics nor business will work," Rahman said to the traders' representatives, Geo News said, quoting The News report.

He said that because of the 'war of terror' by the US in Afghanistan, the Pakistani economy suffered a loss of 1,00,000 lives and USD 200 billion.

"The situation of peace in the country has worsened and the country is passing through a paradox where nobody knows who stands with whom," Rahman said.

Addressing the party President Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, Deputy Chief Dr Ataur Rahman and traders' representatives, Rahman said their neighbour Afghanistan shared strong historical ties with them.

Geo News reported, quoting The News that Rahman said there was no terrorism in the country before 2001. But, General Musharraf surrendered before the US for Dollars and this pushed Pakistan into terrorism.

"General Musharraf had said that the country would get dollars in return for the war. They got the dollars, but nothing was given to the people," he said.

Rahman added that in return for dollars, Pakistan handed its sensitive air bases, intelligence network and logistic support to the US. He added that the military operations in the country should be called as "factories" that produce terrorists.

"More terrorists are produced after each military operation. Today, neither the frontiers of the country are safe nor cities. There was great unrest and disappointment among the masses. The disappointed youth was leaving the country in thousands on a daily basis," Rahman said.

He further criticized taxation and said that the feudal classes must be brought under the tax net instead of the poor. He also spoke against the electricity woes faced by the public and said that the party would hold a sit-in protest on July 26 in Islamabad.

