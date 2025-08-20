Pakistan's Karachi reels under unprecedented monsoon rains; six killed, flights hit

Karachi [Pakistan], August 20 : Pakistan's Karachi continued to reel under the impact of unprecedented monsoon rains on Tuesday, which have claimed at least six lives, as reported by Dawn.

The incessant downpour caused flooding across neighbourhoods, leaving residents frustrated and helpless. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of more showers to come, Dawn reported.

Five people died in house and wall collapse incidents, while one person was killed by electrocution, Dawn reported, citing officials. The rains have caused stormwater drains and sewers to burst, with rainwater flooding homes and adding to the misery of residents. After the rains hit the city, power outages swept across, plunging several areas into darkness.

Domestic and international flight operations at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, were also affected as Pakistan's Aviation Authority confirmed several flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to an alternative airport due to harsh weather, Dawn reported. Due to the severe weather conditions, a public holiday has been declared in Karachi on Wednesday.

The downpour flooded major roads, leaving hundreds of cars and motorcycles submerged and triggering one of the worst traffic jams in the city's history. Many commuters abandoned their vehicles as fuel ran low, further adding to the chaos, Dawn reported.

UN News highlighted how these floods show Pakistan's vulnerability to climate shocks. In 2022, the monsoon floods killed more than 1,700 people, displaced millions and devastated water systems. It had also resulted in economic damage estimated at nearly USD 40 billion.

Pakistan faces regular monsoon flooding from June to September, often resulting in deadly landslides, infrastructure damage and large-scale displacement, particularly in densely populated or poorly drained regions.

