Pakistan's nuclear assets are under pressure, hints senior PPP leader

New Delhi, March 6 Former Pakistan Senate chairman and senior PPP leader Senator Raza Rabbani said on Monday that the people of Pakistan have a right to know if the country's nuclear assets are under pressure, media reports said.

Senator Rabbani added that the country also needs to know "if our strategic relationship with China is under threat or we are being called up to play role in the region which will facilitate the military presence of an imperialist power," The Express Tribune reported.

"These and other questions require a policy statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the floor of a joint sitting in the parliament," he added.

While talking about the desperately-needed deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the senator furthered that the parliament needs to be taken into confidence on the issue as well as the matter of reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help Pakistan sans the global lender.

"The dragging of the feet by the IMF on signing the agreement and reluctance of friendly countries, except China, to help sans the IMF, Parliament needs to be taken into confidence."

"It appears Pakistan is being softened up to play a role which is against its national and strategic interests," he added, Express Tribune reported.

The senator further pointed out that the government has failed to discuss the issues pertaining to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the increase in terrorism.

