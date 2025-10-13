Pakistan's police encounters replace rule of law, HRCP warns of alarming rise in extrajudicial killings

Rahim Yar Khan [Pakistan], October 13 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sounded the alarm over what it calls the "disturbing normalisation" of alleged police encounters across Punjab, cautioning that such killings are steadily replacing the rule of law.

According to HRCP, more than 500 police encounters have taken place in the province since January 2025, resulting in over 670 deaths, a figure higher than in any other province.

Taking to the social media platform, X, HRCP stated that this worrying pattern has deepened since the creation of the Crime Control Department (CCD) in February 2025, a special wing of the Punjab Police established to tackle organised crime. Instead of curbing lawlessness, the commission warned, the CCD appears to have evolved into a "parallel police structure" operating with unchecked powers. The body now reportedly has the authority to file First Information Reports (FIRs), detain suspects, and execute operations that frequently end in fatal outcomes.

The HRCP highlighted the recent killing of Khwaja Tareef, also known as Teefi Butt, in Rahim Yar Khan, as a troubling example of this growing trend. The rights body raised questions about the legality and transparency of such operations, emphasising that these encounters often occur under ambiguous circumstances, with little to no accountability.

"The rise in these so-called encounters suggests that extrajudicial means are being used as a substitute for justice," HRCP stated. "No institution, including the police, can be allowed to operate beyond the Constitution. Every individual, no matter how serious the alleged crime, is entitled to due process and a fair trial."

The commission reiterated that the state's failure to ensure justice through lawful procedures only fuels impunity and erodes public trust in law enforcement. HRCP urged the Punjab government to investigate all recent encounters, review the role of the CCD, and ensure that the police remain accountable to the law rather than functioning as executioners in uniform.

