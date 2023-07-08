Pakistan's Punjab: At least seven people killed, 14 others injured in cylinder blast in vehicle

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 : At least seven people have been killed and 14 others were wounded on Saturday after a gas cylinder exploded in a vehicle in Bhalwal tehsil of Punjab's Sargodha district in Pakistan, Dawn reported citing authorities.

Seven people died on the spot while 14 others were injured, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing Rescue 1122 Control Room.

Among the 14 injured, seven were seriously injured and taken to the Bhalwal Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for treatment. The bodies, out of which five could not be identified were taken to the same hospital.

The injured people include two children aged four years and 12 years and two 50-year-old people. Rescue 1122 said that they received a call alert about the incident at 8:35 am (local time). Nine ambulances, three firefighting vehicles and a rescue vehicle were dispatched to the site of the incident.

In the statement, Rescue 1122 said that they were informed about a fire erupting in a vehicle due to gas leakage from its Liquified Petroleum Gas cylinder, according to Dawn. Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and offered sympathies to the families of the victims, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

He ordered an investigation into the fire incident in the van and sought a detailed report from the Commissioner and RPO (Regional Police Officer) Sargodha, ARY News reported. Mohsin Naqvi instructed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Earlier in June, at least five, including three children, were killed and seven others were wounded in three separate gas cylinder explosions in Pakistan.

