Pakistan's rivers to witness increased flows in coming days

Islamabad, Sep 14 Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecasted that the upper catchments of the country's eastern rivers may get affected due to increased flows in the coming days.

According to a report released by the NDMA, water flows may increase in the eastern rivers of Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab, and their associated tributaries and canals from September 17-18, reports Xinhua news agency.

The NDMA has directed all the concerned authorities to maintain an enhanced alert level and monitor the developing situations to reduce reaction and response times, the report said.

It has further notified the authorities to manage the timely evacuation of the at-risk population from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans and the availability of shelter, food and medicines in those shelter camps.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,481 along with 12,748 injured.

