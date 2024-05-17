Pakistan's skyrocketing inflation pushes its people into deeper economic crisis

Karachi [Pakistan], May 17 : The skyrocketing inflation in Pakistan over time has brought the country's economy to a very critical stage where it is longing for donations from the world for survival.

In the worsening conditions, the people of Pakistan are barely holding on to things.

Pakistani journalist, Mujahid Hussain said, "The administration of a country, is responsible for making it stable. Having a big army or having a huge land mass does not matter. There are several countries on the globe that have small armies and landmasses but yet have strong economies.

"But, unfortunately, Pakistan is falling into a deeper economic crisis every day, and we currently don't possess the resources to stabilize our energy sector. With the help of China, we may have sent our orbiter to the moon but everything of this kind is irrelevant when we are not able to survive economically and buried under international loans," he added.

Futher, the Pakistani journalist also stated, "The people of our country are the victims of skyrocketing inflation and in every sector, we are lacking. Our agriculture policy is so anti-farmer that we are not able to harvest our own crops as we are buried under several international loans."

"Our administration is just scratching the surface of Pakistan's problems. Our country is surviving on an ad-hoc basis, we are always hopeful that countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and others will give us international loans and we will survive for six more months. But, this scenario is very dangerous for any country and we are stuck in this cycle," he added.

The Pakistani journalist also highlighted that the sign of bad governance in the country is that, there are several departments and an entire section of bureaucracy that is making no positive contributions to the economy of Pakistan.

Several members of the administration are staffed under useless schemes of the country and still, Pakistan is running these schemes. The government must now give thought to these resources which get wasted here and they could have been used in the right way for the right reason, he added.

