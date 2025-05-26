"Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure not just a threat to immediate neighborhood, but to rest of world": Tejasvi Surya

Georgetown [Guyana], May 26 : Members of the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and Shashank Mani shared the objective of their mission to amplify India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

While speaking to ANI, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called Guyana a very important country for India. "Close to 40 % of the Guyanese population is of Indian origin and there are a number of Indian companies, especially in areas of infrastructure, energy, hydrocarbons that are involved in Guyana. Many Indian universities are functioning here. A large number of Caribbean and Indian students also study here. Guyana is also the founding member of CARICOM, which is a very important voice in the global committee of nations."

He said, "The objective of the mission is to communicate to the world and amplify India's message of zero tolerance against Pakistani terrorism. For almost seven decades, India has suffered Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. While India aims to strengthen itself, lift millions out of poverty and contribute positively to the growth and well-being of the world, it is constantly distracted and needled by Pakistan's terrorism... Across political parties, across regions of India, all members of parliament have come here to express India's solidarity in one voice against terrorism. And in this interconnected global world, one nation's inaction against terrorism can actually be a threat to all nations. Therefore, this is not just an India problem, but this is a global problem because most of the terrorist attacks all over the world, whether it was the London bombings, the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, the Paris attacks, the 9/11 in United States, all investigations have shown that in some way or the other, directly or indirectly, Pakistan is involved in some way. Therefore, Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure is a threat not just to its immediate neighborhood, but to the rest of the world."

BJP MP Shashank Mani said that the visit, which began in Guyana, feels at home because a significant number of the diaspora find their roots in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He noted that the delegation would partake in the Independence day celebrations in Guyana.

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.The delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor