Pak's Punjab Assembly leader questions Maryam Nawaz's China visit

Lahore [Pakistan], December 23 : Opposition leader in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar on Monday, raised concerns regarding the recent visit of the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab, Maryam Nawaz to China and said the government should tell what outcomes were achieved during this visit, ARY News reported.

Bhachar raised concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and noted that Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appear to be discussing the situation in Punjab as if everything is satisfactory, ARY News reported.

He added that if the conditions in the province were indeed comfortable, the current law and order situation would not be as it is. He further commented that the visit to China resembled a 'fashion show' rather than an official visit, ARY News reported.

Additionally, he indicated that ongoing discussions with the federal government are motivated by a desire to ensure the effective functioning of the country's system. Bhachar criticised the dialogues with the government, asserting that it is impossible to engage in meaningful conversation while atrocities are being committed in Punjab, as per ARY News.

He said that police are harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, and are raiding their homes.

Moreover, warned that the incident at D-Chowk could pose significant challenges for the government in the future.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited China from December 8 to 15.

Meanwhile, All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and ironclad friends, China and Pakistan seem to be drifting away after Beijing's ambassador to Islamabad raised concern over the security of its nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

In a rare public response to security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday described a recent statement by Beijing's ambassador to Islamabad as "perplexing" and a departure from the longstanding diplomatic norms between the two nations, Dawn reported."

The statement from the Chinese ambassador is perplexing, especially considering the positive diplomatic traditions between Pakistan and China," she said during the weekly media briefing.

